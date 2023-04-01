Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.62 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

