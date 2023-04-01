AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $154.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.40.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO opened at $135.20 on Monday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 118.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.