Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air T in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ AIRT opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.02.
Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.
