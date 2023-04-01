Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.13.

BABA opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.97. The company has a market capitalization of $270.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,629,000 after acquiring an additional 447,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

