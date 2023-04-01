Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 3,290 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $20,595.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 709,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,693.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Wednesday, March 29th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 13,470 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $85,265.10.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

ALHC stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several brokerages have commented on ALHC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.