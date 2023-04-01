Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 5,312 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,290 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $20,595.40.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 13,470 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $85,265.10.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $6.36 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Further Reading