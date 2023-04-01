Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 5,312 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 31st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,290 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $20,595.40.
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 13,470 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $85,265.10.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ ALHC opened at $6.36 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.
ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.
