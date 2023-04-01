Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) SVP Richard A. Cross Sells 1,710 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Cross sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $10,448.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 393,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

