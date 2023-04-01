Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) Critical Review

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) and MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and MGO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -34.04% -24.47% -19.29% MGO Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $297.77 million 0.60 -$101.35 million ($0.69) -1.74 MGO Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Allbirds and MGO Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MGO Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allbirds.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allbirds and MGO Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 12 2 0 2.14 MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allbirds currently has a consensus price target of $3.98, suggesting a potential upside of 231.44%. Given Allbirds’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than MGO Global.

Summary

Allbirds beats MGO Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

