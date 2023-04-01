Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,670,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 846,660 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,541,000 after purchasing an additional 788,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.40 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.