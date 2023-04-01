Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 139,931 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 139,931 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.65% of Five9 worth $78,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Five9 by 104.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $121.17.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,817.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,487. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.68.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

