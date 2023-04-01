Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $245.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $200.32 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 185,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,013,000 after purchasing an additional 99,505 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 464,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,754,000 after purchasing an additional 238,476 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

