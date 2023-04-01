Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.39.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $103.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,871 shares of company stock worth $10,094,138. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.