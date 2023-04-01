AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.93.

AltaGas stock opened at C$22.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.29. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$21.25 and a 52 week high of C$31.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

