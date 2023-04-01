American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Short Interest Update

American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
American Graphite Technologies Stock Performance
AGIN stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. American Graphite Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
American Graphite Technologies Company Profile
