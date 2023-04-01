American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Short Interest Update

American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Graphite Technologies Stock Performance

AGIN stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. American Graphite Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get American Graphite Technologies alerts:

American Graphite Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

American Graphite Technologies, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in technology development and mining exploration. It focuses on graphite mining and the commercialization of grapheme specific proprietary technology methods. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for American Graphite Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Graphite Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.