American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 247,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 560,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

American Rebel Stock Performance

Shares of American Rebel stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. American Rebel has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Get American Rebel alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Rebel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Rebel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.