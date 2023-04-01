American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Insider Bryan L. Sell Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) insider Bryan L. Sell sold 2,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $24,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Software Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of American Software stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $425.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.83. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in American Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in American Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in American Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Articles

