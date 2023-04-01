Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.25.

ABCB opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.02%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,836,000 after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,847 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

