AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stake Reduced by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of AMERISAFE worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 686.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 158,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,618 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after buying an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 166.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $48.95 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

