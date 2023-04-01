AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Trading Down 2.1%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.83. 556,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,542,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

AMTD Digital Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMTD Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMTD Digital stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

