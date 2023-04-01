Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

ADI stock opened at $197.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $197.56.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

