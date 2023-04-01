Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioNTech SE’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioNTech in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of BNTX opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average of $145.06. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $189.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BioNTech by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BioNTech by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

