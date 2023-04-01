Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KODGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.81) for the year. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.52) per share.

KOD stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $324.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

