Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.81) for the year. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.52) per share.
KOD stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $324.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.79.
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
