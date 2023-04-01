Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.81) for the year. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.52) per share.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

KOD stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $324.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

About Kodiak Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

