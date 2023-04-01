Analysts Set Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Target Price at $46.17

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.17.
ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
In other Albireo Pharma news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albireo Pharma news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $41,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,873 shares of company stock valued at $169,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALBO opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $913.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $45.23.
Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.
