Analysts Set Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Target Price at $46.17

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.17.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albireo Pharma news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albireo Pharma news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $41,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,873 shares of company stock valued at $169,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 463,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,828 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $913.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

