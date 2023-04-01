Analysts Set Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target at $18.60

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target (down previously from $4.75) on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $44.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.42.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.