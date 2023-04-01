Analysts Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Target Price at $215.00

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several research analysts have commented on BCS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Barclays Price Performance

BCS opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. Barclays has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barclays by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,825,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,834,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,123 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

