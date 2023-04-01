Analysts Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) PT at $46.56

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at $318,056,283.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,856,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,608. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

