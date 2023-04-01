Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Target Price at $177.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.7 %

MAA stock opened at $151.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

