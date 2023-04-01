Analysts Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Target Price at $245.00

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $232.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.60. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $470,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

