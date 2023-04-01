Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Price Target at $69.15

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,439 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QSR opened at $67.14 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

