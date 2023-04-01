Analysts Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target at $65.17

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $61.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

