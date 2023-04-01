Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Price Target at $44.82

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.05.

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,299,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,124,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

