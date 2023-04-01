Analysts Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) PT at $58.33

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $78.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

