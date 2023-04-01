Analysts Set Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target at $100.94

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

