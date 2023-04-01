Analyzing Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI)

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) and Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chefs’ Warehouse has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods 0.64% 14.45% 3.35% Chefs’ Warehouse 1.06% 15.74% 4.78%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Chefs’ Warehouse 0 0 5 0 3.00

Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.10%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $29.86 billion 0.05 $248.00 million $3.11 8.47 Chefs’ Warehouse $2.61 billion 0.50 $27.75 million $0.70 48.64

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Chefs’ Warehouse. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chefs’ Warehouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats United Natural Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

