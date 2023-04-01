Analyzing Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) & Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Otonomo Technologies and Roblox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Otonomo Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomo Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Roblox 7 9 9 0 2.08

Otonomo Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $1.67, suggesting a potential upside of 250.36%. Roblox has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential downside of 16.07%. Given Otonomo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Otonomo Technologies is more favorable than Roblox.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Otonomo Technologies has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Otonomo Technologies and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomo Technologies N/A N/A N/A Roblox -41.54% -200.01% -18.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Otonomo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Otonomo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Roblox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Otonomo Technologies and Roblox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomo Technologies $1.72 million 36.79 -$30.93 million N/A N/A Roblox $2.23 billion 11.20 -$924.37 million ($1.55) -29.02

Otonomo Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox.

Summary

Otonomo Technologies beats Roblox on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otonomo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs. Its data is used for various services, such as preventative maintenance, EV management, emergency services, on-demand fueling, insurance, and smart cities. The company collects vehicle-specific and aggregated data from vehicle data providers, such as vehicle manufacturers, vehicle fleet operators, and telematics service providers, as well as licenses software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.