Andrew Nicholas Hewson Acquires 95,000 Shares of Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Stock

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 95,000 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £81,700 ($100,380.88).

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 86.60 ($1.06) on Friday. Supermarket Income REIT plc has a one year low of GBX 82.75 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.66). The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.27, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,454.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUPR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.04) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

