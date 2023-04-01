AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.00 million-$342.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.47 million.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Further Reading

