Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Down 1.7 %

AHCHY opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Anhui Conch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

