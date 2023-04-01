Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Down 1.7 %
AHCHY opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Anhui Conch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
