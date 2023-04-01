Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Antero Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.