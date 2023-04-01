Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.08.
Antero Resources Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
