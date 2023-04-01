AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $322.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.45.

NYSE:AON opened at $315.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.14 and a 200-day moving average of $298.51. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

