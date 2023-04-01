Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In related news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $387,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $387,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $53,319,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 556,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after acquiring an additional 309,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 394.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 227,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 181,793 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.