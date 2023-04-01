Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider David P. Rosenbaum Sells 3,000 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $13,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ardelyx Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $4.79 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARDX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ardelyx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.