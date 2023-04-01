Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading Up 8.3%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) was up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 1,463,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,349,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Argonaut Gold Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$528.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

