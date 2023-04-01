Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQW opened at $0.37 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39.

