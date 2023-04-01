Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Up 19.0% in March

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $670,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,928,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $670,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,928,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 13,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $516,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,750. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Articles

