ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARYE opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,711,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 532.7% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 632,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 532,668 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter worth $3,808,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at $2,523,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 248.6% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 270,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 192,972 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

