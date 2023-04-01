Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZPN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 5.1 %

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $228.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $148.93 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average of $220.51.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

