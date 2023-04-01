Aspiriant LLC Acquires New Position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,230,439 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BIRD. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.98.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Allbirds stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $179.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.90. Allbirds, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.55 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 34.04%. On average, analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allbirds news, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at $114,785.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Levitan acquired 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,896 shares of company stock worth $452,220 in the last 90 days. 31.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.