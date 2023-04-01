Aspiriant LLC Acquires Shares of 873 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.10.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $285.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.87. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $285.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

