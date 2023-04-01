Aspiriant LLC Buys Shares of 2,017 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PSX opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.01.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.